Washington, DC, tops ranking of hardest-working cities in the U.S.

While critics may snark that members of Congress had nothing to do with it, Washington, D.C., has topped a new ranking of the hardest-working cities in the U.S.

The financial website WalletHub looked at 11 data points, from the number of residents holding down multiple jobs to the average number of hours people worked per week, for 116 major cities in the States — and D.C. took the cake.

Coming in second was Irving, Texas; Cheyenne, Wyoming, placed third; Virginia Beach, Virginia, took fourth place; and Anchorage, Alaska, rounded out the top five.

In last place, at #116, was Burlington, Vermont, according to WalletHub’s data.

Detroit, Michigan, was the second least-hardest-working big city at #115.

And for the record, if you’re feeling overworked, you’re not alone: The site says the average worker in this country logs 1,811 hours per year — that’s 470 more than your average German worker, 279 more than in the U.K. and 209 hours more than average in Japan.

WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe warns, “[E]ven though people in the hardest-working cities are the backbone of our economy, they shouldn’t forget to take the occasional break for their mental and physical health.”

