Vandal trashes nearly 16,000 gallons of wine at Spanish winery

There may be no use crying over spilled milk, but spilled wine is another matter entirely.

Surveillance video from Spain’s Cepa 21 winery in Castrillo de Duero, obtained by the BBC, shows a hooded person opening tanks and spilling roughly 15,850 gallons of the winery’s most expensive varieties, Horcajo and Malabrigo, in the wee hours of Sunday morning. The wasted wine was valued at over $2.6 million U.S. dollars.

Cepa 21 representatives tell the outlet that the intruder was familiar with the winery and that it was “very hard to open the tanks,” which include a security mechanism, without prior knowledge.

The intruder opened five tanks in total, though only three were filled with wine.