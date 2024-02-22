Ex-con steals truck hauling 10 cars so he could “get home”

A recent ex-con is looking at spending a little more time in the clink after stealing a truck hauling 10 Chevrolet C8 Corvettes valued over $1.25 million from an Arizona truck stop.

Lawton, Oklahoma, native Isaiah Walker, 23, is accused of hijacking the truck and leading police on a reckless chase before finally pulling over to the side of the road.

When questioned by police, the suspect revealed it wasn’t the sports cars he was after, but that he’d just been released from prison and he needed the truck to get home.

Police Chief Dale Hadfield said in a statement shared on the Cochise Sheriff’s Office Facebook page that “the stolen vehicle was safely recovered without damage and was released to the driver so he could continue his delivery.”

Walker was booked into the Cochise County Jail for multiple felony charges including robbery, 11 counts of theft of means of transportation, and felony theft.