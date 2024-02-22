Caitlin Clark is chasing more scoring records. Here is what to watch for from the Iowa star

Caitlin Clark of Iowa has extended her NCAA career scoring record in women’s basketball to 3,593 points and is now 57 points away from her next milestone — Lynette Woodard’s major college scoring record.LAST TIME OUT

Clark, last year’s AP player of the year, finished with 24 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in Thursday’s 86-69 loss at No. 14 Indiana. But she was just 8 of 26 from the field and 3 of 16 on 3-pointers and scored only four second-half points in her first game since breaking the record held previously by former Washington star Kelsey Plum (3,527 points, 2013-17). The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes lost for the fourth time this season.UP NEXT: Iowa at Indiana

Iowa hosts Illinois on Sunday, the teams’ only meeting of the season. Clark had 32 points, seven assists and five rebounds in a loss at Illinois last season.HOW TO WATCH

Tipoff is 1 p.m. Eastern in Iowa City, Iowa. The game will be televised on FS1.CLARK STATS

Clark has scored at least 40 points 12 times, including four this season.

Clark has 1,028 career assists and is in fifth place on the NCAA list. She started the night averaging 8.5 assists to lead the nation. Suzie McConnell of Penn State holds the NCAA record with 1,307.WHO ARE THE LEADING CAREER SCORERS?

Woodard, a former Kansas star, holds the major women’s college basketball record with 3,649 points from 1978-81, before the NCAA took over women’s sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women.

Pearl Moore of Francis Marion has the overall record with 4,061 points from 1975-79 at the small-college level in the AIAW. Moore had 177 of her points at Anderson Junior College before enrolling at Francis Marion.

The men’s NCAA record is held by LSU’s Pete Maravich, who finished his career with 3,667 points. He did it with no 3-point line and in only three seasons (1967-70); freshmen at that point weren’t allowed to play on varsity teams.

