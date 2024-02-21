Woman commits gritty assault on mother

An Ocala, Florida, woman is under arrest for allegedly battering her mother with grits following an argument between the two.

The victim, Ila Johnson, claims her daughter Jakiela Mobley, 28, had been drinking and using drugs, which makes her become aggressive towards her, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

A sheriff’s deputy arriving on the scene “observed dried grits on the side of the victim’s face,” that matched the grits on the kitchen counter.

Mobley, who “has multiple battery arrests, but does not have any convictions,” was arrested for battery and held on $2,500 bail.