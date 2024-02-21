Picky, picky picky! Japan Domino’s apologizes for nose-picking employee

A Domino’s in Japan has issued a public apology after a video of one of its employees apparently picking his nose and wiping it on pizza dough went viral.

Domino’s Pizza vowed in the apology letter to ensure that “something like this never happens again,” adding, “We deeply apologize for making our valued customers uncomfortable,” according to The Japan Times.

The employee, who admitted to committing the gross act, says he thought it was funny at first, but has since come to regret it — possibly because it cost him his job.