Man carjacks grandmother, writes her an apology letter

A Leesburg, Florida, man is facing jail time after allegedly carjacking his 77-year-old grandmother, then writing a four-page apology letter.

Alan Aspinwall‘s grandmother claims in an affidavit obtained by WOFL-TV that he asked her to unlock her car so he could grab something from the trunk, then pushed her to the ground, got in the car and fled. Deputies said the woman’s injuries were consistent with her statement.

Leesburg police caught up with Aspinwall the next day and took him into custody. He denied the charges, but wrote a four-page “apology letter” to his grandmother that included a promise to her that after being released from prison he “would be the great example of a loving father and loving grandson,” per the affidavit.

Aspinwall is charged with unarmed carjacking, domestic battery on a person 65 years of age or older, and theft from a person 65 years of age or older, which carries a stiffer penalty.