Woman’s Valentine’s Day was a real bust

Who can resist a cuddly teddy bear at your door on Valentine’s Day? Well, a suspected drug dealer in Peru couldn’t and she’s paying the price.

A video obtained by TMZ shows cops going undercover — one of whom dressed in a full teddy bear costume — in an attempt to lure the female suspect out of her house with the promise of a teddy gram.

The woman fell for it and, following a short foot chase, police were able to catch and arrest her.

The woman, who is heard proclaiming her innocence, was brought to the station and booked. A search of the apartment reveals some unmarked bags hidden in an around the premises, though it’s not clear what they contained.