Airplane passengers showered with maggots

Delta Airlines passengers got a slimy surprise during a recent flight from Amsterdam to Detroit February 13, when maggots started falling from a bag stowed in the overhead bin.

The insects came from a passenger’s carry-on bag that reportedly contained rotten fish, according to People.

“Really lovely to be 2 hours into an 8 hour @Delta to Amsterdam and find out there is rotten fish and maggots hitching a ride with us,” one passenger wrote of their experience on X, formerly Twitter, per the outlet.

After another user questioned how the bag could have made it past airport security, the original poster replied, “All our thoughts exactly.”

“We apologize to the customers of Flight 133 on Feb. 13 as their trip was interrupted due to an improperly packed carry-on bag. The aircraft returned to the gate and passengers were placed on the next available flight,” Delta said in a statement obtained by People.

“The aircraft was removed from service for cleaning,” the airline added.