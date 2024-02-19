Women’s top dating red flags include no clean towels, plastic silverware

While being rude or having no sense of humor are common reasons someone may put the brakes on a relationship, they are far from the only reasons, and it turns out your home could be turning off a lot of potential mates.

A new survey from design simulation game Redecor asked women to reveal some things that give them the ick about potential partners — and it seems your kitchen or bedroom may be sabotaging your love life.

Anyone who’s seen season five of Love is Blind saw Stacy get turned off when Izzy only had plastic utensils and dishware in the kitchen, and apparently she isn’t alone. The poll finds that 35% of women say someone using only plastic utensils is a major turnoff.

And that’s not even the worst of it. The survey found 75% of women say that if a partner didn’t have clean towels they’d think about ending things, with another 48% looking down on a potential mate if they had no bed or a mattress on the floor.

Lighting can also be a turnoff, with 30% of women getting the ick from “club lighting” like lava lamps and neon. Sports décor is also a red flag for 23% of women, as is decorating your house with liquor or alcohol bottles (30%).

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.