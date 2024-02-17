“Poop-xiety” has most folks holding it in on dates

(NOTE CONTENT) It’s no secret that everybody poops, but apparently most people don’t want others, particularly romantic partners, to know that they do.

A new survey by MyFitnessPal, as reported by the New York Post, reveals that 63% of folks say pooping in the presence of another person is out of the question.

The survey talked to 4,000 people, ages 18 to 59, and discovered there are lot of folks who suffer from what experts call “poop-xiety,” including 56% of folks who say it would have to be an emergency for them to go #2 around other people.

Of course, if a relationship goes the distance people will eventually have to go in front of their significant other, but apparently many people hope to hold off on that for as long as possible.

The survey found that 63% of people wouldn’t even consider dropping a deuce if a date or significant other was around. And to make sure that won’t happen, 46% would avoid eating any dairy products on a romantic date, while another 48% would avoid spicy foods.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.