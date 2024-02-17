Lefty Driesell, folksy, fiery coach who put Maryland on college basketball’s map, dies at 92

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The Hall of Fame basketball coach Lefty Driesell has died. His family says Driesell died Saturday at his home in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Driesell’s folksy drawl belied a fiery on-court demeanor. He rebuilt struggling programs and won 786 games over parts of five decades. He was the first to win more than 100 games at four Division I schools. Driesell put Maryland on college basketball’s map and was the coach there when Len Bias fatally overdosed. He also coached at Davidson, James Madison and Georgia State. Charles “Lefty” Driesell was 92.