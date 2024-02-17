Fox trapping closed in certain areas to protect endangered Cascade red fox

Action: Closes fox trapping in specified locations to prevent accidental take of state endangered Cascade red fox.

Effective date: Immediately through March 31, 2024

Species affected: Fox (Vulpes spp.)

Location: Within the exterior boundaries of the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie, Okanogan, Wenatchee, and Gifford Pinchot national forests.

Reason for action: This rule is necessary to protect populations of Cascade red fox, which are listed as a state endangered species in Washington. There is insufficient time to adopt permanent rules.