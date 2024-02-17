Drunk driver reports himself to police

Reports of drunk driving are nothing new to police, but officers in North Yorkshire, England, were shocked when a call came from the driver himself.

North Yorkshire police tell The Guardian they received a call on Monday, February 12, from a man who claimed he was drunk driving “and doesn’t know what he is doing.”

The man, said to be in his 50s, reportedly explained that he’d been drinking heavily over the weekend, police added.

Police located his vehicle within 15 minutes; the man was arrested after a Breathalyzer test found he was more than three times over the legal limit.