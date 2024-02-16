Senate committee hears Dye bill to seek feasibility of a wild horse inmate training program in Washington state

A new wild horse training program seeks to assist with the rehabilitation of prison inmates.

House Republican Representative Mary Dye of Pomeroy is the author of House Bill 2210, which would direct the Washington Department of Corrections to study the feasibility of a wild horse training, holding, and farrier program at a state corrections center.

“We have a very large horse industry in our state – we have a demand for high-quality farrier services. It’s a career path that can help a person become independent and capable of supporting their family.”

After the legislation received overwhelming House support, the 9th District lawmaker testified before the Senate Human Services Committee on Thursday. Dye says horses can teach a person empathy and confidence as well as emotional and life skills.

“Support those that have commitment and character that’s developed through this program to become a skilled craftsman in this space, and it will serve our community greatly.”

Dye says the proposal is modeled after a successful program that she toured at a state prison in Arizona.

