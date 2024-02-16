Gators in Mesa? Well, sorta

People in Mesa, Arizona, have been taking to social media and even calling 911 with reports of a pretty unusual sighting — alligators in a lake at the city’s Riverside Park.

City officials say their eyes aren’t deceiving them — the gators do exist. In fact, there’s even a crocodile and a pair of hippos floating in the lake, according to ABC affiliate KNXV-TV.

Not to worry, though, they’re all fakes made out of Styrofoam, placed there for turtles to climb on and sunbathe, keeping them from making their way onto the street, where they can either die or be killed.

”Leave them in place — we have them spaced further out so anglers don’t catch them with lines. Leave the turtles be, peacefully,” Andrea Moore with Mesa Parks and Recreation tells the outlet.