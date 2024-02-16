Doctor’s lost diamond ring turns up miles away in pair of scrubs

A doctor in England is thanking her lucky stars after a diamond ring she thought she’d lost forever turned up in a pair of scrubs 100 miles away.

Dr. Radhika Ramasamy, a consultant anesthesiologist at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, forgot that she had put the ring in her pocket while performing a procedure on a patient and didn’t realize until the next day that it was missing, according to a release.

“To be honest I never expected to get it back as I thought it would be crushed in the machinery at the laundry,” she says.

Days later, however, Ramasamy got a call from another hospital reporting that Suraj Shah, an anesthesiologist, heard something hit the floor as he was putting on a freshly laundered pair of scrubs; he noticed it was a ring.

“At first I thought maybe one of the nurses here had lost the ring and I put the word out through the nurse in charge. I checked with the doctors as well but nothing, so I contacted our facilities team,” Shah tells the Trust.

“I knew how downhearted my wife would be if she’d lost a ring that had sentimental value to her so that was in the back of my mind,” he added.

The hospital facilities staff contacted the laundry service and learned that a ring had been reported missing by a doctor in West Suffolk.

Ramasamy recovered her ring and says, “It just shows how honest people are, and I want to say a huge thank you to all the people involved … in reuniting me with a ring that has real sentimental value to me as it was a birthday present from my husband a few years ago.”