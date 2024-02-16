Dictionary.com adds “girl dinner,” “bussin’” and more

Are you tired of hearing people say cool new words you’ve never heard before and have no idea what they mean? Well, Dictionary.com is here to help.

The online dictionary site just added 327 new words in areas of fashion, pop culture, science and more, along with 173 new definitions on existing entries and another 1,228 revised definitions.

New entries include “girl dinner,” described as “an often attractively presented collection of snacks that involve little preparation … deemed sufficient to constitute a meal for one”; “bussin,” meaning “great, wonderful, amazing”; and “shacket,” defined as “a garment in the style of a button-down shirt, made of a thicker fabric and usually worn over other shirts.”

There are also updates to words like “mid,” meaning “mediocre, unimpressive, or disappointing,” as well additions describing things people may not have known there was a word for, like “bed rotting,” described as “the practice of spending many hours in bed during the day, often with snacks or an electronic device, as a voluntary retreat from activity or stress.”

And the popularity of Barbie has even prompted the addition of the fashion term “Barbiecore,” described as “an aesthetic or style featuring playful pink outfits, accessories, decor, etc., celebrating and modeled on the wardrobe of the Barbie doll.”