My knife’s bigger than your knife

A Tacoma convenience store owner managed to get the upper hand on a knife-wielding robber by pulling out an even bigger knife.

The store owner, Naif Qatamin, tells KING-TV the suspect pointed a knife at him, and ordered him to open the till and hand over the money.

“I don’t think so, buddy,” Qatamin said before picking up a machete and waving it at the suspect.

Qatamin says the robber fell backward, and he held the suspect with the machete until the police arrived.

“I just want to scare him,” Qatamin said. “I don’t want to hurt him.”

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and felony harassment.