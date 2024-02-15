Falseo alarmious! Knife-wielding man in reality a Harry Potter fan with a wand

Firearms officers in Leicestershire, England, responding to a report of a knife-wielding man in a hotel were relieved and amused to find the suspect was actually a Harry Potter fan carrying a wand and not, as the muggles had reported, a knife.

The BBC reports a Leicestershire policeman joked about the incident on his Facebook page, writing that no harm was caused to anyone and there was “no sign of Voldemort.”

People commenting on the post got in on the fun, including one who joked, “Are you being sirius?!” — a reference to Harry’s godfather, Sirius Black.

“Expecto Patrol-man!” quipped another — a play on “Expecto Patronum,” the words of the powerful Patronus charm.

While details are limited, it would seem no one was arrested or transferred to Azkaban.