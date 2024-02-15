America reveals its favorite cheesy movie lines

Movies can be memorable for a whole host of reasons. But according to a new survey, the cheesier they are, the better shot they have of standing out.

The survey, conducted by Daiya and reported by SWNS Digital, finds 45% of Americans say cheesy movies are their favorite, compared to 22% who prefer a serious or dramatic flick. Plus, 63% of movie fans say that when it comes to movie lines, they are more likely to remember a cheesy line than any other kind.

As for the cheesiest of the cheesy, Jerry Maguire’s classic “You had me at ‘hello'” is America’s favorite, followed by Dirty Dancing’s “I’m scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I’m with you.”

Pretty Woman’s classic “I want the fairytale” comes in third, followed by Casablanca’s “We’ll always have Paris,” and Pocahontas’ “I’d rather die tomorrow than live a hundred years without knowing you.”

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.