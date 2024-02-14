STEM College Scholarship for Local Students is Accepting Applications

The Gorge Technology Alliance (GTA) is pleased to announce the application period is open for its annual Corwin Hardham Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded annually to Gorge high school seniors pursuing post-secondary degrees in the fields of science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM). Eligible students are those from Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Skamania and Klickitat Counties who are graduating from high school, home school or receiving a GED in the spring/ summer 2024. The application period is open now until March 8, 2024 with the form available at crgta.org/scholarship.

Corwin Hardham, the scholarship’s namesake, grew up in the Gorge doing everything expected of a true Gorge child – snowboarding, windsurfing, kiteboarding and cycling. By the age of 15, he was windsurfing professionally and designing his own equipment with the help of Gorge tech mentors like Steve Maier of ICE, Andy von Flotow of Hood Tech and Tad McGeer of Aerovel. His intense curiosity, persistence and intelligence pushed him to a BS from the University of Washington and a PhD from Stanford. In 2006, Corwin co-founded Makani Power, a clean energy company focused on harnessing the untapped resource of high-altitude wind, which has since been acquired by Google. In 2012 at the age of 38, Corwin unexpectedly passed away, leaving a legacy for all Gorge youth looking to excel in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

The Gorge Tech Alliance is the regional industry association that works to support, develop and connect the tech community of the Gorge. The GTA is honored to name its STEM college scholarship after Corwin with the hope of enabling dreams, spurring innovation and fueling the future of others like Corwin growing up in the Gorge. The GTA is pleased to partner with the Gorge Community Foundation on fund management so that it exists in perpetuity through their guidance. Apply at crgta.org.

Contact: Jason Hartmann

Phone: (541) 296-2266

Email: jason@crgta.org

###