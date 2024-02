A gang of 30 thieves is facing substantial jail time after stealing 1,660 boxes of poultry — 133 tons of chicken — from a facility in Havana, Cuba, according to the Daily Express.

The suspects then tried to sell the hot merchandise on the streets and use the cash to buy luxury items, including laptops, televisions, refrigerators, and air conditioners.

If convicted, the thieves face up to 20 years behind bars. Sounds like their chickens have come home to roost.