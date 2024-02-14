Renters living alone pay an average “singles tax” of $7,100 a year

There are a lot of reasons for singles to be sad and depressed, especially around Valentine’s Day, and Zillow is now giving those folks another reason to add to the list.

The real estate site just revealed that renters living without a partner are paying a huge “singles tax.” In fact, the average single is paying an extra $7,110 a year to live alone in a one-bedroom apartment, up over $100 from last year, while couples save $14,220 annually.

And that singles tax is even bigger in some cities like New York, where singles pay an extra $20,100 a year, an increase of $600.

Others shelling out a high singles tax include those in San Francisco, who pay $13,438 more a year; San Jose, who pay $11,967; Washington, D.C., who pay $11,452; and Boston, who pay $11,399.

Of course, for many that singles tax is money well spent.

“While some renters may envy their coupled-up friends for dodging the singles tax, solo renters enjoy perks that go beyond financial savings. There’s no arguing over which show to binge-watch next or disputes about whose turn it is to clean up after dinner,” said Emily McDonald, Zillow rental trends expert. “Still, it’s crucial for renters to really dive into what living alone costs in their area and decide if the price tag is worth it.”