Folks down under rally for the right to show more down under

Here’s a story that’s cheeky, to say the least.

Activists on Australia’s Gold Coast recently gathered in support of the “Free the Peach” movement, to voice their opposition to a proposed ban on g-strings.

10 News First reports local businessman Ian Grace wants to ban the skimpy bottoms because they “risk sexualizing young children and even makes some grownups, like him, uncomfortable.

The protesters, however, insist they have a right to bare their buns when they’re on the beach

“It’s giving everybody the freedom of choice of what they can wear on the beach,” one protester tells the outlet. “It’s fighting for our right to feel comfortable enough in our own skin. We’ve been doing it for so many years, it feels like we’re going back in time. And we’re here to fight for it.”

And we think that’s just peachy.