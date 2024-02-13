Move over, David Copperfield: Thieves make 200-foot radio tower disappear

In what has to be a first, thieves recently managed to topple and steal a 200-foot radio tower belonging to WJLX-AM in Jasper, Alabama.

“I have heard of thieves in this area stealing anything, but this one takes the cake,” station owner and general manager Brett Elmore shared on Facebook February 2. “This morning, my bush hog crew went down to a tower site we have behind MarJac to do an early cleanup of the property before we did some more work down there. When he arrived, he called and notified me that not only was my building vandalized, but my TWO HUNDRED FOOT TOWER WAS GONE!”

“They stole every piece of equipment out of the building, cut the guy wires to the tower and SOMEHOW managed to down a 200′ tower and take it from the property,” he added.

Elmore said he will work with investigators to find the people responsible for the crime, which is a federal offense. He launched a GoFundMe campaign Thursday to raise money to replace the equipment.