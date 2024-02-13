Man who drove into the ocean blames truck for not being able to surf

A Florida man who was arrested on Tuesday after he drove his pickup truck into the ocean at New Smyrna Beach laughed as he explained to police that it was not his fault “the truck don’t surf,” according to the New York Post.

Footage recorded by a bystander and shared by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Facebook shows Jason Brzuszkiewicz, 49, driving up and down the beach, while waves smashed against the side of his truck. At one point he appeared to be attempting to do a doughnut before bringing the vehicle to a stop.

Jason also made a number of other statements, including that he thought he was in England, and asked, “Are we not in Kansas anymore?” paraphrasing a famous line from The Wizard of Oz.

He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of failing to pay the access fee, booked into the county jail and held in lieu of $200 bond. His waterlogged truck was towed from the beach, officials said.