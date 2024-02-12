Vehicle stop leads to Drug arrest

The following is from the Hood River Police Department Facebook page:

On February 10th, 2024 an Officer with the Hood River Police Dept. initiated a stop of a vehicle being operated by an individual known to have suspended driving privileges. During the stop the vehicle driver exhibited several signs of impairment by controlled substances. The driver was later taken into custody on the charges of DUII-Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession and Attempted Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl), Unlawful Possession and Attempted Distribution of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Heroin and Felon in Possession of a Restricted weapon. A search of the vehicle yielded generous amounts of Fentanyl (16+ grams), Methamphetamine (20 grams) and Heroin (4.7 grams). Also seized was a large amount of US currency.