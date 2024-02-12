Pooping pooch leaves airline passengers steaming

This really stinks.

That’s what passengers on a United Airlines flight from Denver to Portland, Oregon, said after a tiny dog let out of its bag left a smelly surprise at 30,000 feet.

One passenger, who identified himself only as Nick, tells WGN-TV that passengers were assaulted by a nasty “poop smell.”

While trying to locate the source of the smell, Nick and another passenger spotted the dog out of its bag and called for the flight attendant, he adds.

Nick says the dog relieved itself on his owner’s lap, creating quite a mess on and around her. Making matters worse, the flight was completely full, which meant passengers were unable to switch seats.

Passenger Burton Bix tells the outlet the dog’s owner, who acknowledged that she hadn’t taken the dog out to do its business before boarding the flight, was reluctant to move and flight attendants were slow to respond.

Adds Bix, eventually airline personnel donning “hazmat-type clothes” cleaned up the mess.

Passengers say after the flight, United offered them $50 to $75 in electronic credits toward a future flight.