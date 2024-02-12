Man finds ring that was actually lost on purpose

Well here’s a story with an unfamiliar ring to it.

A Maine metal detectorist who stumbled upon a ring that had washed ashore along the Penobscot Bay got a surprising response when he located its owner, WAAF-TV reports.

Months after finding the tungsten ring, Scott Mannke cleaned it up in hopes of selling it online. To his surprise, one of the responses came from a woman who believed the ring belonged to her.

After the woman was able to accurately identify both the initials and date inscribed on the ring, Mannke tried to arrange a meeting so that he could return it to her. After some radio silence, she explained that the ring belonged to her ex-husband, who apparently tossed it into the water. The woman told Mannke she didn’t want it back, and that he could keep it or sell it.

Any takers for an unlucky wedding ring?