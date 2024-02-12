Drunk man takes naked stroll through Florida airport

A man with absolutely nothing to hide was pulled aside by TSA agents on Monday. Maybe that’s because he was drunk — and naked.

Martin Evtimov, 36, parked his car on the sidewalk of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport before entering the building completely naked, the Broward Sheriff’s Office tells Local10.com.

Evtimov reportedly breached the checkpoint and was stopped by BSO airport district deputies and TSA officers.

He’s now facing two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly conduct, disorderly intoxication and indecent exposure, according to jail records obtained by the outlet.