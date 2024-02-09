Woman returns couch to Costco after 2 years because she “just didn’t like it anymore”

Costco is known for its generous return policy, and one woman decided to put that policy to the test — by returning a sofa she’s had for 2 1/2 years.

Jackie Nguyen explained in a TikTok video posted on January 23, which has since gotten nearly 3 million views, that she “just didn’t like it anymore.”

Nguyen adds that she did not have the original receipt, but told a Costco retail clerk the date she bought it. The clerk “looked it up in the computer, told me exactly which one it was. That was it.”

“She asked me if there was anything wrong with it … I said I just didn’t like it anymore,” Nguyen continued. “They gave us a full refund to his card, so yeah, it worked.”

“Buy your furniture from Costco, girl. You can return it when you don’t like it anymore,” Nguyen said.