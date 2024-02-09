Mob wife makeovers blow up on search engines

The Sopranos turned 25 this year, and apparently internet users want to celebrate.

Users are hitting up search engines like Google and Bing — or is it badaBing? — to find out how they can emulate the look that was played for laughs in Goodfellas.

According to search data compiled by the experts on the fashion site boohoo, Google searches for “mob wife” shot up some 2,122% in the past three months.

What’s more, “mafia wife aesthetic” queries around the world jumped more than 1,011%, while #mobwife attracted 160.9 million TikTok followers, and #mobwifeaesthetic has been viewed more than 130.6 million times.

Searches for such Sopranos staples like “leopard print pants” and “fur coat outfits” are going through the roof: “Fur coat outfit” searches alone jumped by 456% in the past 90 days on Google and nearly the same percentage on Pinterest.

Meanwhile, #mobwifemakeup has been searched nearly 44 million times since the trend started.

TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira did a mob wife makeup tutorial that gained 4.2 million views; the look has been spotted on the likes of trendsetters Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa, and inspired articles in Allure.

Haus Labs global artistry director Sarah Tanno tells Allure, “The mob wife aesthetic has a feeling of unbothered glamour. I think it’s trending because women like feeling powerful and glamorous.”