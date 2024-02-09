For Valentine’s Day, an animal shelter will name a litter box in honor of your “crappy ex”

As Valentine’s Day approaches, an animal shelter is offering some closure for those with whom you won’t be celebrating on February 14.

On its Facebook page, Hamilton, Ohio’s Animal Friends and Humane Society asks, “Do you have a crappy ex? For a $5 donation we will write your ex’s name in a litterbox and give it to the cats, to let them do what they do best!”

The organization says donations will be taken from February 1 through February 12, “and on Valentine’s Day we will post a video on Facebook showcasing all of the names we receive, in the litterboxes!”

Donations can be taken in person or through Venmo under the charity named @AFHStreasurer2011.

One Facebook user commented, “yo, that is going to get expensive, but I’m here for it.”

“SOLD,” another snarked.

Another asked, “can it be crappy family members?”