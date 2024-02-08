Tesla occupants saved by floating sauna after driving into Norwegian fjord

There are a lot of things to love about a sauna, but not many people can say that one saved their life. Well, according to UPI, there are at least two people who can now.

A driver and passenger in a Tesla were rescued by one of Norway’s floating saunas after the electric vehicle drove into a fjord near an area were ships are docked. According to the car’s owner, the vehicle wound up in the water because he hit the accelerator by accident, thinking the vehicle was in park.

Video shows the driver and the passenger sitting on top of the vehicle in order to protect themselves from the cold water below. Luckily for them, one of the city’s floating saunas happened to pass by and they were soon rescued.

And the mode of rescue came in very handy. Turns out they were able to use the sauna to warm up after being in the frigid water.