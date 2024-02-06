Unwelcome house guests drive new renters batty

A couple’s dream home turned into a nightmare after they discovered the place was infested with bats.

Monica and Isaiah Grant moved their family from Chicago to Savannah, Georgia, nearly a year ago and were happy in their new abode — until they made the shocking discovery that their rental home was also housing a colony of bats, which exterminators and health officials called “worse than anything they have ever seen,” according to WTOC.

Making matters worse, the whole Grant family, per Coastal Health District recommendations, has to get rabies shots.

“Bats are very small and have tiny teeth so you may not know you have been bitten by a bat,” Beth Grubbs, an environmental health specialist, tells the outlet.

The house has been slapped with a Savannah city code ordinance violation, and the owners of the rental home are working to get the problem resolved.