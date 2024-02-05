Need to get away? National Geographic ranks its 20 top destinations for 2024

It’s only January, but if you’ve got your summer vacation already in your sights, National Geographic has some sites for you.

Nat Geo’s experts have compiled 20 of the top destinations in the world for 2024.

The destinations and experiences run the gamut, from the luxury floating lodge on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, called Tofino Wilderness Resort (#20), to adventures closer to home, like antiquing in New York’s Hudson Valley (#19).

As you might expect from Nat Geo, there are also more exotic locales on the wish list, like wandering tea trails in Sri Lanka (#14), bear watching in Hallo Bay, Alaska’s Katmai National Park (#4) and the editors’ #1 choice, a horseback safari in Kenya’s Borana Conservancy.