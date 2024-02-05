Naked man steals T-shirt from church thrift shop

A man was arrested for allegedly running naked into an Ocala, Florida, church thrift store and sealing a T-shirt.

Deputies were dispatched to the Wings of Faith Thrift Store on Wednesday, January 24, after several people flagged them down to report a “naked man running around everywhere,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office obtained by Ocala-News.

Michael Da Costa, 38, allegedly entered the store “fully nude,” and was given a pair of shorts and told to leave. He wound up stealing a T-shirt on his way out, still “completely naked,” a clerk told deputies.

The suspect “made no effort to cover his genitalia while in the store and was acting erratic,” the clerk continued, adding that she wanted to press charges for the exposure of sexual organs. The store manager also wanted criminal charges for retail theft of the T-shirt, valued at $5.

Da Costa, who told deputies that “he ran away from somewhere naked and went to the thrift store to gather some clothes,” was arrested and charged with retail theft and indecent exposure.