Man training for marathon stopped by police for running with refrigerator on his back

Police officers in a patrol car cruising along a London street were baffled by the sight of a man running with a refrigerator strapped to his back, according to the New York Post.

Daniel Fairbrother, 34, explained to the officers that he’s running in the London marathon and the more than 55-pound fridge, nicknamed Tallulah, was part of his training.

“You do know if you order from Currys, they will deliver it for you?” one of the cops joked after hearing Fairbrother’s explanation.

The London marathon is being held on April 21. Daniel is hoping to raise £10,000 — a little over $12,683 — for Diabetes UK in support of his best friend, who has Type 1 diabetes.