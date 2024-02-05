Local Pizza Hut goes viral over its “unforeseen circumcisions” typo

A Pizza Hut in Northern Ontario recently drew attention from the public for more than its pizza.

The restaurant posted a sign announcing it would be open for takeout only — and it contained the unfortunate yet hilarious typo, “DUE TO UNFORESEEN CIRCUMCISIONS, THE DINING ROOM WILL BE CLOSED THIS EVENING! SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.”

Needless to say, social media had a field day with the mistake, with photos of the sign spreading across various social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, and a local Facebook group.

The Pizza Hut took the ribbing in stride, explaining that it was an autocorrect issue. A new sign was displayed that began, “In light of recent CIRCUMSTANCES,” and went on to inform customers of several pizza specials. Those were followed by the tag line, “No tip required,” according to CTV News.