Man pulled over for routine traffic stop hands over license … and a bag of coke

A man pulled over by police in Sydney, Australia, for a random breath test found himself in bigger trouble after he accidentally handed the cop a bag of cocaine, along with his driver’s license.

When asked about the bag, the driver admitted that it contained cocaine, explaining that “he had been using the drug during the New Year’s Eve celebrations and forgot he had it in his wallet,” according to Australia’s 9News.

The driver, who stated that “he had not used the drug since,” underwent Breathalzyer and drug testing, returning negative results.