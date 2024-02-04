Man arrested 15 minutes after release from police custody

Some people never learn. A Springfield, Illinois, man released from jail on Friday, January 26, found himself back behind bars just 15 minute later.

James Kirst, 45, was busted for criminal trespassing and released from the Sangamon County Jail at 7:34 p.m., the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office tells WCAI. At 7:49 p.m., Kirst allegedly called Sangamon County Central Dispatch and told them he had thrown a metal pole through the front entrance of the Sangamon County Building, causing $3,500 worth of damage.

Kirst was arrested and returned to the county jail, charged with criminal damage to government-supported property over $500, a class 3 felony.

Kirst should feel right at home in the pokey. He has 42 previous arrests and charges from other crimes.