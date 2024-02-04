I scream, you scream, he steals for ice cream

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a truck in West Haven, Connecticut, that was carrying $30,000 worth of ice cream.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting that the ice cream truck had been stolen from the victim while he was making the rounds to local businesses.

Officers assigned to the Bridgeport Police Auto Theft Task Force, in coordination with state police, found the suspect — identified as 35-year-old Travis Jones — still behind the wheel of the truck and took him into custody, the West Haven Police Department posted on Facebook.

Jones was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and first-degree larceny. He was held in lieu of $50,000 bail.