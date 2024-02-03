On the morning of February 2nd at approximately 3:30 am crews from MCFR, TDPD and WCSO responded to a reported Structure Fire on East 7th Street in The Dalles.

Upon arrival smoke and fire were visible prompting a call for additional resources. Dallesport Fire-Engine 635 and Mosier Fire-Engine 12 responded to assist. MCFR apparatus responding included: MEDIC 21, ENGINE 21, ENGINE 22, CHIEF 21 and CHIEF 25.

The incident lasted approximately 2 hours; no injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation.