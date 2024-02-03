Convenience stores create a “party from a potty” with a push of a button

Convenience store bathrooms don’t normally make for popular tourist attractions, but six Hop Shop locations in Kentucky are changing that.

Patrons who use the stores’ facilities are greeted with big red button and a sign that reads, “Do Not Push This Button.” However, an image of the chain’s mascot, Hopper the Frog, winking seems to indicate it’s all right.

When pressed, the button activates lights, an actual disco ball and music, temporarily turning the bathroom into a disco.

They’ve become a popular attraction for people like Alex Hudson, of Florence, Kentucky. She tells WDKY-TV that she celebrated her 20th birthday by driving her friends to each disco bathroom. She’s also recorded dozens of TikTok videos showing a party in the potty.

Hudson even makes it one of her daily stops, passing by each morning before classes at Thomas More University.

“I just record a positive video and end it by pushing the red button,” she says. “It’s a good way to start my day.”