Zebras and camels and horses, oh my

An unexpected fire turned an Indiana interstate into a three-ring circus.

Grant County law enforcement officers became wranglers after a tractor-trailer carrying zebras, camels and miniature horses for a circus reportedly caught fire in the wee hours of the morning Saturday, January 27.

“Grateful to report that all animals involved have been rescued safely,” the Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook. “No harm to our furry friends.”

The officers, the driver and others “risked their lives to save these animals,” the Sheriff’s Office shared Monday.

All the animals arrived at their destination safely and the show went on as planned, with the first responders getting to see it for free.