In a ski gondola, no one can hear you scream

A woman reported missing in South Lake Tahoe, California, on Thursday turned up in one of the last places anyone expected.

Monica Laso was snowboarding with friends at the Heavenly Ski Resort Thursday afternoon when she fell behind. Feeling too tired to continue down the slope, she asked a resort worker for help and was guided to a gondola used to transport people down the hill. Just before 5 p.m., it started to descend — then stopped less than two minutes later, leaving her stranded midair.

Lasso tells KCRA-TV she didn’t have a cellphone, so she screamed at passing workers below, but no one could hear her. “I screamed desperately until I lost my voice,” Laso said. She noted that she kept warm by rubbing her hands and feet.

It wasn’t until the gondola started working again the next morning that crews realized she had been there overnight. She had been stuck in the gondola midair for more than 15 hours.

The resort says it is investigating how this could have happened.