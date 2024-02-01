Study shows which streaming platform Americans want to delete the most

While basically everybody streams their content, it seems Americans are getting fed up with rising rates and the intrusion of ads into their bingeing.

In short, they want out.

To that end, the company QR Code Generator Hub used search data from Google Keyword Planner to see which service users most want to delete.

Topping the list was YouTube TV — the app most YouTube users decline to join when they’re trying to watch a video on the platform. According to QR’s data, there have been 35,500 monthly searches on how to unsubscribe from the service, which is nearly $73 a month.

The second streamer users wanted to delete most was Netflix. With rising rates, ads for some levels of subscription and a global clampdown on password sharing, once a touted benefit of the streaming giant, some 10,000 people a month are searching how to unsubscribe.

That said, Netflix still gained more than 13 million subscribers in the last quarter of 2023.

Hulu ranked third: Although the platform had 42.8 million users globally last year, there were 5,350 monthly queries from users who wanted out.

The popular animation platform Crunchyroll ranked a close fourth, with 5,150 monthly searches for how to unsubscribe.

Coming in fifth was Disney+. Again, with increasing rates and poor reception for some of its Marvel Studios and Star Wars small-screen offerings, the streaming service from ABC News’ parent company lost 11.6 million subscribers by the end of 2023; 3,557 people a month are looking to join them as former subscribers.

Methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.