Northern Wasco County PUD Power Outage & Injury

We have an outage due to a tripped feeder at Cascade Square, affecting approximately 300 customers. We are investigating whether it is safe to re-energize.

The work was being performed by or for another agency. Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District was neither involved in the work nor aware of the work taking place. Our team is investigating the incident to learn what happened and take steps to limit the possibility of it happening again.

We understand a worker was injured and we hope for their swift and full recovery. Our customer service representatives have no other information to share about the incident or the condition of anyone involved, so please do not call them with those questions. We will share additional information as it becomes available.