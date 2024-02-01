Man accused of stealing $30K in underwear from laundry rooms

Colorado police are searching for a man who allegedly stole almost $30,000 worth of underwear from apartment laundry rooms.

A search of the 39-year-old suspect’s home turned up more than 500 panties, bras and lingerie items pilfered over a three-year period, Lakewood police say in a release obtained by Yahoo News.

A national warrant has been been issued for Hugo Salazar Hernandez‘s arrest on felony charges of burglary and theft.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 303-980-7300.