Man accused of stealing $30K in underwear from laundry rooms

February 1, 2024 GNCadm1n Oddities 0

Colorado police are searching for a man who allegedly stole almost $30,000 worth of underwear from apartment laundry rooms.

A search of the 39-year-old suspect’s home turned up more than 500 panties, bras and lingerie items pilfered over a three-year period, Lakewood police say in a release obtained by Yahoo News.

national warrant has been been issued for Hugo Salazar Hernandez‘s arrest on felony charges of burglary and theft.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 303-980-7300.